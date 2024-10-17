Baby Doge Coin Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $446.29 Million (BabyDoge)

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 17th. Baby Doge Coin has a market cap of $446.29 million and approximately $23.32 million worth of Baby Doge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Baby Doge Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Baby Doge Coin has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Baby Doge Coin alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

ApeSwap (ABONDV1) traded 5,037,843.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.22 or 0.00097633 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001648 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000181 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002392 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000084 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00004563 BTC.

About Baby Doge Coin

Baby Doge Coin (CRYPTO:BabyDoge) is a token. It launched on June 1st, 2021. Baby Doge Coin’s total supply is 202,640,373,992,453,860 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,207,109,891,665,250 tokens. Baby Doge Coin’s official Twitter account is @babydogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Baby Doge Coin’s official website is www.babydoge.com.

Buying and Selling Baby Doge Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Baby Doge Coin has a current supply of 202,640,376,290,577,472 with 154,025,290,203,009,632 in circulation. The last known price of Baby Doge Coin is 0 USD and is down -3.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 182 active market(s) with $26,478,184.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.babydoge.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Baby Doge Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Baby Doge Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Baby Doge Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Baby Doge Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Baby Doge Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.