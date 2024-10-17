Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Shares Sold by IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,557 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Balchem were worth $3,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Balchem by 568.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Balchem by 18.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Balchem in the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Heritage Family Offices LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Balchem during the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new position in Balchem in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Balchem alerts:

Balchem Stock Performance

NASDAQ BCPC opened at $173.78 on Thursday. Balchem Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.74 and a fifty-two week high of $186.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $170.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Balchem ( NASDAQ:BCPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Balchem had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $234.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.26 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Balchem Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

BCPC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Balchem from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Balchem

Insider Transactions at Balchem

In related news, SVP Gunsteren Job Leonard Van sold 7,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.05, for a total value of $1,395,387.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,627. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

About Balchem

(Free Report)

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.