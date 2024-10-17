Bank of Georgia Group (OTCMKTS:BDGSF) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Bank of Georgia Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BDGSF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $49.00 and last traded at $49.00, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.00.

Bank of Georgia Group Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.66.

Bank of Georgia Group (OTCMKTS:BDGSF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $352.64 million during the quarter. Bank of Georgia Group had a net margin of 50.16% and a return on equity of 30.79%.

About Bank of Georgia Group

Bank of Georgia Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services with focus on the Georgian and Armenian markets. It operates through Retail Banking, SME Banking, Corporate Investment Banking, and BNB segments. The Retail Banking segment offers consumer loans, mortgage loans, overdrafts, credit cards, and other credit facilities; funds transfer and settlement services; and handles customers' deposits for individuals and legal entities.

