Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.12, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $213.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.95 million. Banner had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 10.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS.

Banner Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BANR traded up $1.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $67.07. 12,537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,264. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.05. Banner has a 12-month low of $39.31 and a 12-month high of $67.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Banner Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. Banner’s payout ratio is currently 39.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on BANR shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Banner from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Banner in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Banner from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Banner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.80.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

