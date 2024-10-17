Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:BMW3) Shares Down 1% – What’s Next?

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:BMW3 – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1% on Monday . The company traded as low as €71.35 ($77.55) and last traded at €71.95 ($78.21). Approximately 54,903 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €72.65 ($78.97).

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 1.0 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €73.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €83.85.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment engages in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

