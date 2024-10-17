Bear Creek Mining (CVE:BCM) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Bear Creek Mining Co. (CVE:BCM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.49, with a volume of 92573 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.46.

Bear Creek Mining Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$111.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38, a P/E/G ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.36 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.36.

Get Bear Creek Mining alerts:

Bear Creek Mining (CVE:BCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 26th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.01). Bear Creek Mining had a negative return on equity of 60.46% and a negative net margin of 50.97%. The company had revenue of C$30.29 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bear Creek Mining Co. will post 0.0548926 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Bear Creek Mining

About Bear Creek Mining

In other news, Director Erfan Kazemi-Esfahani sold 147,211 shares of Bear Creek Mining stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.32, for a total transaction of C$46,371.47. In related news, Director Erfan Kazemi-Esfahani sold 147,211 shares of Bear Creek Mining stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.32, for a total value of C$46,371.47. Also, Senior Officer Eric Edward Caba bought 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,015.25. 34.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Bear Creek Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in Corani property that consists of various mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,500 hectares located to the southeast of Cusco, Peru; and holds 100% interest in Mercedes Gold Mine project consists of various mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 69,284 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bear Creek Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bear Creek Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.