Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.4% in the second quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 969 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.2% during the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UPS opened at $135.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $116.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.82 and its 200-day moving average is $136.75. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $123.12 and a one year high of $163.82.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.20). United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.36%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.24.

In related news, Director William R. Johnson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $128.61 per share, with a total value of $643,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,627.60. This represents a 3,100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

