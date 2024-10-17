Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Has $2.96 Million Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,929 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $294,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $839,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 26.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in PayPal in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $80.82 on Thursday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $82.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.52 and its 200 day moving average is $66.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 14.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PayPal from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $74.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on PayPal from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on PayPal from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.35.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PYPL

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.