Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for about 2.0% of Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 148.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,872,300 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,616,855,000 after acquiring an additional 7,699,141 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Oracle by 131.2% in the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,911,201 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $552,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219,450 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Oracle by 97.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,242,647 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $532,920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093,893 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in Oracle by 5,853.1% during the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,552,580 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $219,224,000 after buying an additional 1,526,500 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,213,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $18,993,977,000 after buying an additional 1,514,569 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $174.78 on Thursday. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $99.26 and a 1 year high of $178.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $154.50 and a 200 day moving average of $137.88. The stock has a market cap of $481.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.23 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 171.38%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,042,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,076,685. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ORCL. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Oracle from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.42.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

