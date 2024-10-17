Belrium (BEL) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $5.20

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 17th. In the last seven days, Belrium has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. Belrium has a total market capitalization of $6,892.19 billion and approximately $5.20 worth of Belrium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Belrium token can currently be purchased for about $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001004 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000540 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000327 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Belrium uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 17th, 2018. Belrium’s total supply is 22,742,000 tokens. Belrium’s official website is www.belrium.com. Belrium’s official Twitter account is @belrium and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELRIUM is a KYC Based Blockchain based on the fusion of two blockchains working independently.

BELRIUM Blockchain is a public blockchain that anyone in the world can read, send transactions and expect to see them included if they are valid.

KYC Blockchain is a fully private blockchain where write permissions are kept centralized with the organisation. Read permissions will be public via REST-based API.

Belrium Token Trading

