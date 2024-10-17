Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of ($0.54) Per Share, Leerink Partnrs Forecasts

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Benitec Biopharma in a report released on Monday, October 14th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Foroohar anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.54) for the quarter. Leerink Partnrs currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Benitec Biopharma’s current full-year earnings is ($2.46) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Benitec Biopharma’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.50) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.39) EPS.

BNTC has been the subject of several other research reports. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Benitec Biopharma from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on shares of Benitec Biopharma in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Benitec Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Benitec Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Benitec Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.60.

Benitec Biopharma Price Performance

BNTC opened at $9.81 on Thursday. Benitec Biopharma has a twelve month low of $2.69 and a twelve month high of $12.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 0.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Benitec Biopharma by 20.3% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Simplify Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Benitec Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Benitec Biopharma by 35.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 244,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 64,092 shares during the period. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Benitec Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,881,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

Benitec Biopharma Company Profile

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference-based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy.

Further Reading

