Betawave (OTCMKTS:BWAV) versus Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Critical Survey

Betawave (OTCMKTS:BWAV – Get Free Report) and Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Betawave and Clarivate, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Betawave alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Betawave 0 0 0 0 N/A Clarivate 2 2 2 0 2.00

Clarivate has a consensus price target of $7.58, indicating a potential upside of 13.02%.

Volatility and Risk

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Betawave has a beta of -7.39, suggesting that its share price is 839% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clarivate has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

85.7% of Clarivate shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.8% of Clarivate shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Betawave and Clarivate’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Betawave N/A N/A N/A Clarivate -46.53% 10.01% 3.94%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Betawave and Clarivate”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Betawave N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Clarivate $2.60 billion 1.72 -$911.20 million ($1.66) -4.04

Betawave has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Clarivate.

Summary

Clarivate beats Betawave on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Betawave

(Get Free Report)

Betawave Corporation provides online advertising services for a portfolio of websites. It delivers advertising to audiences of highly-engaged users. The company has a network of websites in three online categories: immersive casual gaming, virtual world, and social play and entertainment. It specializes in helping brand marketers reach the attentive audiences on various Web sites through ad formats. It serves advertisers in various categories, including consumer packaged goods, entertainment, consumer electronics and software, and retail. The company's advertising in the publisher sites includes direct sales category comprising IAB graphical advertising and rich media/immersive advertising; and remnant inventory category, which are advertising inventory on a website that is not sold directly to an advertiser. It sells its inventory and marketing services through a sales and marketing organization in the United States. The company was formerly known as GoFish Corporation and changed its name to Betawave Corporation in January 2009. Betawave Corporation was incorporated in 2003 and is based in San Francisco, California.

About Clarivate

(Get Free Report)

Clarivate Plc operates as an information services provider in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Academia & Government, Life Sciences & Healthcare, and Intellectual Property. The company offers Web of Science and InCites, that analyzes and explores the academic research landscape and manages research information; ProQuest One and Ebook Central that provides comprehensive content collections to institutions in a cost-effective manner; and Alma and Polaris, that manages academic resources and services, connect users, and support research publications. It also provides Patent and Trademark Renewals, that supports paralegal and admin tasks throughout the patent and trademark protection and maintenance process; CompuMark and Derwent, that supports critical decisions around patent and trademark protection, risk, and value creation throughout the innovation and brand lifecycle; IPFolio and Foundation IP that creates a structured environment for the protection and management of global patent and trademark assets. In addition, the company offers Cortellis Competitive Intelligence and Cortellis Drug Discovery Intelligence, that supports the development of new drugs and medical devices from discovery to clinical trials; Cortellis Regulatory Intelligence and OFF-X to monitor drug safety issues and adhere to regulatory protocols; Real World Data and Optimize that inform commercial launch strategy and set pricing for optimal reimbursement. It serves corporations, universities, law firms, government agencies, public libraries, and other professional services organizations. The company was formerly known as Clarivate Analytics Plc and changed its name to Clarivate Plc in May 2020. Clarivate Plc was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Betawave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Betawave and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.