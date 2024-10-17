Bfsg LLC Acquires 2,160 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Bfsg LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,698 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.0% of Bfsg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. SPC Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 16.6% during the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $232,000. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 20,654 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 848 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total value of $5,570,188.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 312,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,765,346. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.53, for a total value of $429,587.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,421,948.46. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total value of $5,570,188.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 312,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,765,346. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 220,426 shares of company stock valued at $35,993,340 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GOOG opened at $166.74 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $163.17 and a 200 day moving average of $169.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.46 and a 12 month high of $193.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.22 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

GOOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $204.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.90.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

