Bfsg LLC Acquires 7,950 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Bfsg LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 43.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,402 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,950 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC owned about 0.06% of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF worth $2,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF stock opened at $104.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.16 and a 200-day moving average of $101.98. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.15. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a one year low of $75.29 and a one year high of $110.61.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.