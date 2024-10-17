Bfsg LLC Boosts Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Bfsg LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 126.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in ASML during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in ASML in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in ASML during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,185.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of ASML from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of ASML from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on ASML from $1,202.00 to $1,207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,071.80.

ASML Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $683.52 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $840.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $919.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $573.86 and a 12-month high of $1,110.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.48.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $5.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.56. ASML had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 49.93%. The business had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Company Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.