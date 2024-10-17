Bfsg LLC Decreases Stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Bfsg LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,391 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $3,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,005,692 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,368,273,000 after acquiring an additional 755,991 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,494,455 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,226,627,000 after purchasing an additional 83,601 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the first quarter worth about $388,027,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,369,530 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $342,971,000 after purchasing an additional 91,318 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,332,649 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $331,404,000 after purchasing an additional 43,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $256.54 on Thursday. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $190.51 and a 12 month high of $278.79. The company has a market capitalization of $33.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $252.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VMC shares. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Vulcan Materials from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.45.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

