Bfsg LLC Has $4.26 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Bfsg LLC decreased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 18,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 13.9% during the third quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 30,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,991,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759 shares in the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.4% during the third quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the third quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 38,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,227,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 96,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,696,000 after purchasing an additional 4,166 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Daiwa America cut Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.93.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $930,113.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,973 shares in the company, valued at $3,131,683.38. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

NYSE:JNJ opened at $164.28 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $143.13 and a 52 week high of $168.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.59. The firm has a market cap of $395.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.52.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $22.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 46.34% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

