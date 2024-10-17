Bfsg LLC Has $4.58 Million Stake in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Bfsg LLC cut its position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,943 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $4,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 353.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 455,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,394,000 after buying an additional 354,616 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 119,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after purchasing an additional 38,461 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in PotlatchDeltic by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,736,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $551,844,000 after purchasing an additional 57,237 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 2,054.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 102,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 98,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 327.6% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 54,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after buying an additional 41,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

PotlatchDeltic Price Performance

Shares of PCH opened at $44.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.33 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.38 and a 200-day moving average of $42.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.00. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 1 year low of $37.06 and a 1 year high of $50.04.

PotlatchDeltic Announces Dividend

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The company had revenue of $320.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.01 million. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 1.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is 315.79%.

Insider Activity at PotlatchDeltic

In other PotlatchDeltic news, VP Ashlee Townsend Cribb sold 4,114 shares of PotlatchDeltic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $177,354.54. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,251,871.29. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised PotlatchDeltic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. StockNews.com raised PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on PotlatchDeltic from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PCH

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

(Free Report)

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.