Bfsg LLC Lowers Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Bfsg LLC reduced its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 191,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,371 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $6,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WY. American National Bank boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 171.5% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4,884.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $33.47 on Thursday. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $26.73 and a 1-year high of $36.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50 and a beta of 1.40.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.67%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WY. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Argus raised Weyerhaeuser to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director James Calvin O’rourke purchased 7,800 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.01 per share, for a total transaction of $249,678.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,680.72. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director James Calvin O’rourke purchased 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.01 per share, for a total transaction of $249,678.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,680.72. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Albert Monaco acquired 31,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.38 per share, with a total value of $988,470.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 70,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,381.88. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

