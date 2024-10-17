Bfsg LLC Lowers Stock Position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Bfsg LLC decreased its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 412,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,911 shares during the quarter. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF comprises 1.2% of Bfsg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $10,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 1,462.1% during the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 797,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,933,000 after purchasing an additional 746,178 shares during the period. Financial Designs Corp purchased a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $843,000. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 152,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after buying an additional 11,798 shares during the last quarter.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Stock Performance

SGOL stock opened at $25.55 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.46 and a 200-day moving average of $23.19. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a one year low of $18.36 and a one year high of $25.65.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Company Profile

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

