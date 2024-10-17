Bitcoin (BTC) Trading 13.1% Higher This Week

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. One Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for $66,929.42 on major exchanges. Bitcoin has a total market cap of $1,323.13 billion and $32.59 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoin has traded up 13.1% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $362.76 or 0.00542004 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00027230 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.70 or 0.00074262 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000147 BTC.
Bitcoin Profile
Bitcoin (BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,769,021 coins. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Gemini or GDAX.
