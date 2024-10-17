Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) 1-Day Volume Tops $29,299.97

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000251 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a total market capitalization of $2.08 million and approximately $29,299.97 worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token

BTCST is a token. Its launch date was December 24th, 2020. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,201,401 tokens. The official website for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is www.btcst.finance. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is https://reddit.com/r/btcstandardhashrate. The official message board for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is btcst.medium.com. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a current supply of 15,000,000 with 12,201,400.94518484 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is 0.16185169 USD and is up 0.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $17,783.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.btcst.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

