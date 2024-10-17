BitShares Market Capitalization Achieves $5.15 Million (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 17th. BitShares has a total market capitalization of $5.15 million and $83,374.59 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BitShares has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One BitShares coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001003 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000540 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000327 BTC.

About BitShares

BitShares uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,060,000 coins. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

