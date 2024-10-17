BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,100 shares, an increase of 15.6% from the September 15th total of 26,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 276,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Creekside Partners bought a new stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 255,758 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Stolper Co increased its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 1.7% during the second quarter. Stolper Co now owns 75,246 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $403,000.

Get BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:BTZ traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.15. The company had a trading volume of 329,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,853. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.72. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $11.30.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Increases Dividend

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.0839 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This is an increase from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.03%.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.