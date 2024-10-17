BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 150,900 shares, a decline of 7.4% from the September 15th total of 162,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 164,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Price Performance
Shares of FRA stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,645. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.14. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has a one year low of $11.45 and a one year high of $13.78.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1238 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.98%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Company Profile
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.
