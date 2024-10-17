BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 150,900 shares, a decline of 7.4% from the September 15th total of 162,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 164,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Price Performance

Shares of FRA stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,645. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.14. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has a one year low of $11.45 and a one year high of $13.78.

Get BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund alerts:

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1238 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.98%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 2.9% in the second quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 26,786 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 1.3% during the third quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 73,781 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 4.3% during the second quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,950 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC now owns 18,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 5.0% in the second quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 37,495 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.