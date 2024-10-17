BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) Short Interest Down 11.1% in September

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 89,300 shares, a drop of 11.1% from the September 15th total of 100,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 112,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Trading Up 0.1 %
NYSE:BGT traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $12.90. 105,935 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,278. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 1 year low of $11.23 and a 1 year high of $13.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.95.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $0.1203 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.19%.
About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.
