BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) Short Interest Down 11.1% in September

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 89,300 shares, a drop of 11.1% from the September 15th total of 100,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 112,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:BGT traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $12.90. 105,935 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,278. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 1 year low of $11.23 and a 1 year high of $13.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.95.

Get BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $0.1203 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.19%.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 12.7% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,735 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 2.9% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 179,139 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 5,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 6.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 422,855 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,489,000 after purchasing an additional 25,614 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.