BlackRock Greater Europe (LON:BRGE) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

BlackRock Greater Europe (LON:BRGE – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 587.72 ($7.67) and traded as low as GBX 562.65 ($7.35). BlackRock Greater Europe shares last traded at GBX 563 ($7.35), with a volume of 130,680 shares changing hands.

BlackRock Greater Europe Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 587.72 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 609.24. The stock has a market cap of £556.55 million, a P/E ratio of 489.57 and a beta of 1.01.

Get BlackRock Greater Europe alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock Greater Europe

In other BlackRock Greater Europe news, insider Sapna Shah acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 599 ($7.82) per share, with a total value of £23,960 ($31,287.54). 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Greater Europe Company Profile

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Greater Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Greater Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.