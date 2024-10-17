Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Price Target Raised to $155.00

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Evercore ISI from $148.00 to $155.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Blackstone from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Blackstone from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Piper Sandler cut Blackstone from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Blackstone from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.47.

Get Blackstone alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BX

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of BX stock opened at $159.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $114.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.67. Blackstone has a 12-month low of $88.59 and a 12-month high of $161.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 19.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Blackstone will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total value of $17,561,522.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 799,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,610,146.69. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total value of $17,561,522.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 799,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,610,146.69. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total value of $4,610,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 429,386 shares in the company, valued at $56,567,311.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in Blackstone by 3.1% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Riversedge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone in the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Naviter Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 6.3% during the third quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 6,379 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 25.6% during the third quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 103,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,772,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 1.1% during the third quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128,914 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Blackstone

(Get Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.