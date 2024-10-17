Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Susquehanna from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Bloom Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Bloom Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.68.

Bloom Energy Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of BE stock opened at $10.41 on Wednesday. Bloom Energy has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $18.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 2.69.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.90% and a negative net margin of 21.37%. The business had revenue of $335.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Bloom Energy will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,528,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,026,000 after purchasing an additional 307,627 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,622 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Bloom Energy by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,012,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,381,000 after acquiring an additional 162,968 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 44.4% during the first quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 62,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 19,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth $38,000. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

See Also

