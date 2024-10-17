Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc (LON:BMY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 631.98 ($8.25) and traded as high as GBX 690 ($9.01). Bloomsbury Publishing shares last traded at GBX 674 ($8.80), with a volume of 36,575 shares changing hands.

Bloomsbury Publishing Stock Down 1.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The company has a market cap of £534.25 million, a PE ratio of 1,692.42 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 686.27 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 633.97.

Insider Transactions at Bloomsbury Publishing

In related news, insider Nigel Newton sold 58,378 shares of Bloomsbury Publishing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 713 ($9.31), for a total value of £416,235.14 ($543,529.83). Company insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

About Bloomsbury Publishing

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc publishes academic, educational, and general fiction and non-fiction books for children, teachers, students, researchers, and professionals worldwide. The company offers books and digital resources to international research community and higher education students; online law, accounting, and tax services for the United Kingdom and professionals; and publishing services for corporations and institutions.

