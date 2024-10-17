Blue Star Capital (LON:BLU) Trading Down 15.4% – Should You Sell?

Blue Star Capital plc (LON:BLU – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 15.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.01 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.01 ($0.00). 117,591 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 18,391,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.01 ($0.00).

Blue Star Capital Stock Up 7.7 %

The firm has a market cap of £712,600.00, a PE ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.02 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.03.

About Blue Star Capital

Blue Star Capital plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in seed, early stage, and late stage companies, including buy-outs. The firm provides funding for shell companies at the founder stage, upon IPO and operating businesses prior to IPO or alternative exit. It typically invests in new, disruptive technologies in the fast growing areas of esports, blockchain, and payments.

