Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Barclays raised Bodycote to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

Bodycote Stock Performance

About Bodycote

Shares of BYPLF opened at $7.25 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.63. Bodycote has a 12 month low of $7.25 and a 12 month high of $9.28.

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. It operates in two business areas, Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial. The company offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and furnace/vacuum brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

