Boeing (NYSE:BA) Price Target Lowered to $195.00 at Sanford C. Bernstein

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $207.00 to $195.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the aircraft producer’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.91% from the company’s previous close.

BA has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Boeing from $235.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Boeing from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $232.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $224.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.37.

Get Boeing alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Boeing

Boeing Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $154.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $95.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.62 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $161.63 and its 200 day moving average is $173.00. Boeing has a 52 week low of $146.02 and a 52 week high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The business had revenue of $16.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boeing will post -5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boeing

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 451.4% in the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 351.1% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 212 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the second quarter valued at $39,000. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Boeing

(Get Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.