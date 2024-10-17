Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BSBK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BSBK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, an increase of 6.4% from the September 15th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Bogota Financial Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of BSBK traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.20. The stock had a trading volume of 4,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,828. Bogota Financial has a 52-week low of $6.40 and a 52-week high of $8.66. The firm has a market cap of $108.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.60 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.66 and its 200 day moving average is $7.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.05 million during the quarter. Bogota Financial had a negative net margin of 5.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.52%.

About Bogota Financial

Bogota Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Bogota Savings Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one-to four-family residential real estate loans, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans; consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit; commercial and industrial loans; and construction loans; and buys, sells, and holds investment securities.

