Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BKNG. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,900.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $4,350.00 to $4,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Booking from $3,976.00 to $4,173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Booking from $4,150.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Booking from $3,850.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,130.18.

Booking Price Performance

Booking stock opened at $4,337.27 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3,942.66 and its 200 day moving average is $3,811.55. Booking has a one year low of $2,733.04 and a one year high of $4,371.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.15 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.40.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $39.22 by $2.68. Booking had a negative return on equity of 200.87% and a net margin of 22.46%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $37.62 earnings per share. Booking’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Booking will post 176.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $8.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total value of $388,761.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,722,379.07. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Booking

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in Booking by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 7 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

