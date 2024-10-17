Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Price Target Increased to $165.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) had its price objective raised by UBS Group from $127.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $140.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Boot Barn from $122.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Boot Barn from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Boot Barn from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Boot Barn from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.00.

Shares of NYSE BOOT opened at $167.07 on Wednesday. Boot Barn has a fifty-two week low of $66.73 and a fifty-two week high of $169.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 34.81 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $150.30 and a 200-day moving average of $128.40.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $423.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boot Barn will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Boot Barn in the second quarter worth $64,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Boot Barn during the second quarter valued at about $84,000. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the third quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 11.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

