BOS Asset Management LLC Acquires 979 Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

BOS Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) by 25.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,874 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. BOS Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in Meritage Homes by 1,033.3% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 272 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Meritage Homes by 16.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 676 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 98.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MTH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Meritage Homes from $173.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush raised Meritage Homes from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $219.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Meritage Homes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.83.

Shares of Meritage Homes stock opened at $203.28 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $195.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Meritage Homes Co. has a 12-month low of $109.23 and a 12-month high of $213.98. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.80.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $6.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Meritage Homes Co. will post 21.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio is 13.99%.

In other Meritage Homes news, CFO Hilla Sferruzza sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $512,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,136,850. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Meritage Homes news, EVP Javier Feliciano sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.36, for a total value of $595,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,837,936.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hilla Sferruzza sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $512,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,136,850. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock worth $3,111,080 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

