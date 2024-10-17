BOS Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM)

BOS Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 254,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,817,000 after purchasing an additional 7,915 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $595,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 82,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,547,000 after acquiring an additional 5,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 15.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:AOM opened at $44.69 on Thursday. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a 12-month low of $37.72 and a 12-month high of $45.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.24.

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

