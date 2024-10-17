BOS Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

BOS Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 35.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,186 shares during the period. BOS Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000.

BATS NOBL opened at $107.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.25. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $67.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

