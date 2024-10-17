BOS Asset Management LLC Has $286,000 Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

BOS Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 129.8% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 114.1% in the 1st quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 105.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $59.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $51.38 and a 12-month high of $59.84.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

