BOS Asset Management LLC Invests $758,000 in Simplify MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MTBA)

BOS Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MTBA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,000. BOS Asset Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Simplify MBS ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Simplify MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,633,000. Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Simplify MBS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,238,000. Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its position in Simplify MBS ETF by 29.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 12,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares during the period. Seneca House Advisors acquired a new stake in Simplify MBS ETF during the first quarter worth $1,126,000. Finally, Park Edge Advisors LLC raised its position in Simplify MBS ETF by 769.7% in the first quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 148,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,549,000 after purchasing an additional 131,241 shares during the period.

Shares of Simplify MBS ETF stock opened at $50.97 on Thursday. Simplify MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $49.51 and a 52 week high of $51.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.84.

The Simplify MBS ETF (MTBA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. MBTA seeks total return from an actively managed portfolio consisting of investment-grade mortgage-backed securities (MBS). The fund primarily includes residential or commercial MBS issued by government-sponsored entities, as well as non-agency MBS.

