BOS Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

BOS Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,882 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,204 shares during the period. BOS Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ford Motor by 1,997.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

F has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.56.

Ford Motor Trading Up 1.8 %

F opened at $11.03 on Thursday. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $9.49 and a 12-month high of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.80.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $47.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.79 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.86%.

About Ford Motor

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.