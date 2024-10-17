BOS Asset Management LLC Sells 2,257 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

BOS Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,257 shares during the quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 101,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,279,000 after acquiring an additional 6,336 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 16.8% during the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 24.8% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 7,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $599.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $75.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $571.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $554.38. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $397.76 and a 52-week high of $610.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

