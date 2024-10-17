Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG) Earns Market Outperform Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Bragg Gaming Group Stock Performance

Shares of Bragg Gaming Group stock opened at $4.83 on Monday. Bragg Gaming Group has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $7.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.13 and a beta of 0.92.

Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.76 million during the quarter. Bragg Gaming Group had a negative net margin of 8.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.42%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bragg Gaming Group will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bragg Gaming Group

Bragg Gaming Group Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Bragg Gaming Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Bragg Gaming Group by 40.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 124,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 36,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Bragg Gaming Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. 4.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bragg Gaming Group Inc provides business to business online gaming technology platform and casino content aggregator worldwide. The company offers a range of games, including slot, table, card, video bingo, scratch card, and virtual sports, as well as live dealer games. It also provides player account management platform, a multi-channel and cross-product that enables operators to manage the entire product suite using one shared account and one wallet for casino, lottery, sportsbook, and other operations; and Fuze, a single integrated platform that delivers third party gaming content.

Featured Stories

