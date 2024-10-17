Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Short Interest Update

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,790,000 shares, a decrease of 7.2% from the September 15th total of 12,710,000 shares. Currently, 7.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BDN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Brandywine Realty Trust from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com raised Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

Brandywine Realty Trust Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE BDN traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.38. 2,145,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,852,580. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.85. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $3.62 and a 1-year high of $6.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $125.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.47 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 32.27%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brandywine Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.40%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -49.18%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDN. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 228.2% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 657,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 457,424 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 12.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 22,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic lifted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 14.0% in the first quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 81,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 18.8% in the first quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 17,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

