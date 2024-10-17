Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF) Short Interest Update

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 348,900 shares, an increase of 8.9% from the September 15th total of 320,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,489.0 days.

Brenntag Stock Performance

Shares of BNTGF stock opened at $66.23 on Thursday. Brenntag has a fifty-two week low of $66.23 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.35.

Get Brenntag alerts:

Brenntag Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Germany, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling.

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.