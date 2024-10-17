Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF) Short Interest Update

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 348,900 shares, an increase of 8.9% from the September 15th total of 320,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,489.0 days.
Brenntag Stock Performance
Shares of BNTGF stock opened at $66.23 on Thursday. Brenntag has a fifty-two week low of $66.23 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.35.
Brenntag Company Profile
