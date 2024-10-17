Breville Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BVILF) Short Interest Update

Breville Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BVILF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 723,300 shares, a decline of 10.0% from the September 15th total of 803,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Breville Group Stock Performance

Shares of BVILF opened at C$23.00 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$20.70 and its 200 day moving average price is C$18.47. Breville Group has a 12-month low of C$16.50 and a 12-month high of C$23.00.

Get Breville Group alerts:

Breville Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Breville Group Limited designs, develops, markets, and distributes small electrical kitchen appliances in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Housewares International Limited and changed its name to Breville Group Limited in November 2008.

Receive News & Ratings for Breville Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Breville Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.