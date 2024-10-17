Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Acquired by One Wealth Advisors LLC

One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 206.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,790 shares during the quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.20.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.02. The stock had a trading volume of 851,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,753,455. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $39.35 and a 52 week high of $57.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.46.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a positive return on equity of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -77.42%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

