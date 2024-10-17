Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) is Presima Securities ULC’s 2nd Largest Position

Presima Securities ULC lessened its holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,430,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 217,283 shares during the period. Brixmor Property Group accounts for approximately 8.8% of Presima Securities ULC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Presima Securities ULC owned approximately 0.47% of Brixmor Property Group worth $39,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Brixmor Property Group by 328.6% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 258.9% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 50.7% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 19.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Brixmor Property Group

In related news, Director Sheryl Maxwell Crosland sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total transaction of $127,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,105.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE BRX opened at $27.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a one year low of $19.55 and a one year high of $28.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.23.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $315.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.75 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Brixmor Property Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were given a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 2nd. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 117.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on BRX. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brixmor Property Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.38.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

