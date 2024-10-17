Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
BYFC opened at $7.65 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.56. Broadway Financial has a twelve month low of $4.41 and a twelve month high of $7.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $69.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 0.72.
Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $8.19 million for the quarter.
Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.
