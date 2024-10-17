Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Price Performance

BYFC opened at $7.65 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.56. Broadway Financial has a twelve month low of $4.41 and a twelve month high of $7.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $69.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 0.72.

Get Broadway Financial alerts:

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $8.19 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadway Financial

Broadway Financial Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Broadway Financial stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadway Financial Co. ( NASDAQ:BYFC Free Report ) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 346,020 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,918 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 3.73% of Broadway Financial worth $1,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.12% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadway Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadway Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.